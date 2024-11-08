November 8, 2024
FWFD welcomes 29 new firefighters

FORT WAYNE, Ind. – Twenty-nine firefighters were welcomed to the Fort Wayne Fire Department in a graduation ceremony last night in the North Side High School Auditorium.

Around 38 percent of the FWFD’s 96th recruit class are in a group that is currently underrepresented within the FWFD, including one male who identifies as Black, five males who identify as Hispanic, three males who identify as Two or More Races, and two females.

Some graduates will begin their duty as Fort Wayne firefighters at engine houses throughout the city today.

“I’m impressed with the professionalism and dedication of our newest firefighters as the Fort Wayne Fire Department works each day to serve and protect residents and businesses,” said Mayor Sharon Tucker. “I’m particularly encouraged by the diversity of the graduating class and the emphasis we’re placing on having city divisions and departments be reflective of our growing community. We set a high standard through our academy. Fort Wayne is at the forefront of having a highly trained, well equipped fire department dedicated to saving lives and our academy provides the foundation for that lifesaving work.”

The recruits participated in 23 weeks of training and will now continue their training alongside firefighters from the 18 stations that serve the City of Fort Wayne.

The following FWFD graduates were sworn in during the graduation ceremony:

Timothy Coleman

Quinton Daniels

Joel David

Danielle Douglas

Hayden Fitch

Brenden Gonzales

Saul Guzman

Cole Hapner

Jonathan Hart

Tyler Heck

Tyler Helm

Jordan Howell

Gabrielle Jenkins

Dalton Jones

Austin Lambert

 Ethan Lessner

Adam Macciomei

Caleb Masters

Andres Nino

Thomas O’Connor

David Osborn

Dustin Powell

Marselo Rodriguez

Japhen Scott

Jacob Shirkey

Evan Smith

Devin Tutino

Thomas Webster

Reynaldo Zarazua Flores

 

One Huntington Fire Department graduate was also sworn in during the graduation ceremony.

