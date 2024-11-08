77th Penny Pitch Radiothon to be held at Parkview Field

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – The 77th annual WOWO Penny Pitch radiothon will take place live at Parkview Field in Fort Wayne on Dec. 5 and 6.

The annual fundraiser for 501(c)3 nonprofits in northeast Indiana will benefit Habitat for Humanity of Greater Fort Wayne this year.

Habitat builds homes through community support for low- to middle-income families and walks alongside qualified families through a holistic home-buying process. They also operate The Habitat ReStore, which is a nonprofit home improvement store and donation center where sales support building Habitat homes.

The organization has built nearly 350 local homes since 1986.

This year’s radiothon will run from 5 a.m. to 6 p.m. both days, with special editions of Fort Wayne’s Morning News and the Burning Truth taking place inside the Neoti Tech Center at Parkview Field. WOWO will also be accepting donations online at WOWO.com/penny-pitch and will be holding an online auction, found within the Penny Pitch landing page.

The event will be held in conjunction with Parkview Fields Holiday Lights display, which is in its debut year. Read more here.

“Penny Pitch Night” is set for Thursday, Dec. 5, where donations can be made to the red buckets.