Google Search Trends Reveal What Americans Are Looking Forward to This Fall

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) — Fall is still a few weeks away, but Google searches show Americans are already looking ahead to the season.

Google Search Trends experts say people are searching for everything from football and running to home decor, fashion and fall drinks.

Football interest typically spikes each September, with searches showing growing attention toward teams, players and fantasy football.

Running is also gaining popularity. Searches for “run club,” how to choose running shoes and how to train for a marathon have all reached all-time highs this year, according to Google.

When it comes to home decor, neutral colors may be giving way to more colorful styles. Teal and magenta are among the top-trending wall paint colors so far in 2026, while searches for maximalist bathroom decor have also increased.

Art deco is also seeing renewed interest, with Google searches reaching a 10-year high.

And while pumpkin spice remains a popular fall tradition, Google says interest in pumpkin spice lattes may be slipping. During the period when searches for the drinks typically peak, pumpkin spice lattes were the top search in just three states, compared with more states in each of the previous two years.

Google says it will also share the top fashion, beauty and fall activity trends as the season approaches.

The official start of fall is September 22.