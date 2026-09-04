Indiana State Police Make More Than 32,000 Traffic Stops in August

INDIANAPOLIS (WOWO) — Indiana State Police troopers made more than 32,000 traffic stops across the state in August.

According to the Indiana State Police Enforcement Bureau, troopers made 32,050 traffic stops during the month.

Those stops resulted in 14,790 traffic citations and 25,272 warnings.

Troopers also made 333 arrests for drunk driving, along with 1,393 traffic-related criminal arrests and 862 criminal arrests unrelated to traffic.

ISP reported 1,276 seatbelt citations and 211 distracted driving citations during August.

Troopers investigated 1,344 crashes, including 206 involving personal injuries and five fatal crashes.

State police also assisted 2,534 motorists with issues including flat tires, mechanical problems, vehicles stuck on the roadway and vehicles that had run out of fuel.

ISP says troopers use a variety of enforcement methods, including dedicated patrols, motorcycle patrols, aviation assets, unmarked vehicles and marked Mustangs.

The agency says the goal is to reduce crashes, injuries and fatalities and encourage drivers to voluntarily comply with Indiana traffic laws.

ISP reminds drivers to call 911 to report suspicious or illegal activity on Indiana roadways.