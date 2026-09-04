FEMA Outlines Steps for Hoosiers Recovering From August Storms and Flooding

INDIANAPOLIS (WOWO) — Hoosiers recovering from the August storms and flooding may be eligible for federal assistance through FEMA.

FEMA says residents in Indiana’s 21 designated counties can apply for help with serious needs, temporary housing, home repairs and other disaster-related expenses not covered by insurance.

FEMA recommends first filing a claim with your insurance company. If insurance does not cover all of your disaster-related expenses, you may still qualify for federal assistance.

Residents can apply online through DisasterAssistance.gov or by calling the FEMA Helpline at 800-621-3362.

After applying, FEMA says residents may be contacted by an inspector within 10 days to schedule an appointment at the address where damage was reported.

Typically, within 10 days of the inspection, applicants will receive a letter explaining FEMA’s decision, including any assistance they may receive and information about how to appeal the decision.

Residents who have already applied can also create an online account through DisasterAssistance.gov to check their application status and submit additional documents.

FEMA says people who cannot apply online or by phone, or who need help submitting documents, can visit an open disaster assistance center.

More information about available centers and the disaster recovery process can be found through FEMA and the state of Indiana.