Gov. Braun Announces New Community Investment in Gary Through READI

GARY, Ind. (WOWO) — A new community hub is now open in Gary, bringing expanded access to childcare, health care, wellness programs and other services.

Gov. Mike Braun announced Thursday the completion of the Gary YMCA at the Tolleston Opportunity Campus.

The $48 million community hub covers 110,000 square feet and includes a 70,000-square-foot YMCA connected to a renovated Gary Boys & Girls Club.

The facility features classrooms, a wellness center, a teaching kitchen, outdoor recreation areas, community gathering spaces and a childcare center for infants and preschoolers.

The project received $10 million through Indiana’s READI 1.0 program.

The YMCA is a partnership between Crossroads YMCA, Methodist Hospitals and the Boys & Girls Club of Greater Northwest Indiana.

Gary is part of the Northwest Indiana READI region, which received $95 million in READI 1.0 and READI 2.0 matching funds for projects across Lake, Porter, LaPorte, Jasper, Newton, Pulaski and Starke counties.

Indiana’s READI program is a $1.25 billion investment aimed at strengthening communities, attracting and retaining talent and expanding opportunities for Hoosiers.

The Tolleston Opportunity Campus was developed as a community resource offering services focused on youth development, health and wellness, childcare and family support.