Pharma Clinical Research Firm Eyes Former Elanco Building in Greenfield

GREENFIELD, Ind. (WOWO) — A pharmaceutical clinical research company is looking to open a new facility in Greenfield, potentially bringing up to 150 jobs to the area.

Pharmaceutical Product Development, or PPD, a subsidiary of Thermo Fisher Scientific, is in talks to take over a 51,840-square-foot office and laboratory building in Progress Park.

The building was previously occupied by Elanco Animal Health before the company moved its global headquarters to Indianapolis last year.

According to information prepared by the city, PPD is planning to hire between 100 and 150 employees at the Greenfield facility.

PPD is based in Wilmington, North Carolina, and provides clinical research and development services for pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies.

The proposed facility would add another life sciences operation to Greenfield as the former Elanco property continues to be redeveloped.

The plans are still in the discussion stage, and additional details about the potential project and timeline have not yet been announced.