Gov. Braun appoints Brittney Long as Indiana Public Access Counselor

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WOWO) — Gov. Mike Braun has appointed attorney Brittney Long as Indiana’s next Public Access Counselor, effective Monday, Oct. 5.

Long has more than a decade of legal experience and most recently served as deputy general counsel for the Indiana Department of Natural Resources.

Before joining the DNR, Long served as a magistrate judge for the Bartholomew County Circuit Court from 2022 to 2026. She previously worked as an attorney at an Indianapolis law firm from 2014 to 2022.

Braun said Long’s legal background and public service experience will help bring transparency and accountability to state government.

The Office of the Public Access Counselor provides advice and assistance to members of the public, government officials and public employees on Indiana’s public access laws.

Long’s appointment takes effect Oct. 5.