October 2, 2026
Indiana NewsLocal News

Indiana provides flood assistance to veterans in 10 counties

by WOWO News0
(Photo Supplied / U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs)

INDIANAPOLIS (WOWO) — Indiana’s Disaster Flood Emergency program has provided more than $158,000 in financial assistance to veteran households affected by severe weather in August.

The program, carried out by the Indiana Department of Veterans Affairs at the direction of Governor Mike Braun, provided assistance to veterans in 10 counties: Allen, Delaware, Fayette, Franklin, Hamilton, Henry, Lake, Madison, Porter and Wayne.

The department has issued 31 awards totaling more than $158,000 for urgent needs. Another 13 applications representing about $50,000 in requested assistance are still under review.

The Disaster Flood Emergency program ended Sept. 30.

Veterans who received assistance through the program, as well as veterans who still need help, can apply for assistance through the Standard Military Family Relief Fund.

Veterans and their families can apply through the Military Family Relief Fund application webpage or contact their local County Veteran Service Officer for assistance.

Related posts

PopCon Indy 2024 Brings Geeky Delights to Indiana

Heather Starr

Vaccine access expanded to Hoosiers 55+

Darrin Wright

Wells County sex offender arrested in Wabash County

Tom Franklin

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.