Indiana provides flood assistance to veterans in 10 counties

INDIANAPOLIS (WOWO) — Indiana’s Disaster Flood Emergency program has provided more than $158,000 in financial assistance to veteran households affected by severe weather in August.

The program, carried out by the Indiana Department of Veterans Affairs at the direction of Governor Mike Braun, provided assistance to veterans in 10 counties: Allen, Delaware, Fayette, Franklin, Hamilton, Henry, Lake, Madison, Porter and Wayne.

The department has issued 31 awards totaling more than $158,000 for urgent needs. Another 13 applications representing about $50,000 in requested assistance are still under review.

The Disaster Flood Emergency program ended Sept. 30.

Veterans who received assistance through the program, as well as veterans who still need help, can apply for assistance through the Standard Military Family Relief Fund.

Veterans and their families can apply through the Military Family Relief Fund application webpage or contact their local County Veteran Service Officer for assistance.