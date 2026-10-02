October 2, 2026
Local News

Early in-person voting begins Tuesday in Allen County

by WOWO News0

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) — Early in-person voting for the 2026 General Election begins Tuesday, Oct. 6, for registered voters in Allen County.

Voting will be available in the lobby of the Rousseau Centre at 1 E. Main St. in downtown Fort Wayne.

The early voting location will be open from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. beginning Tuesday.

All registered voters in Allen County are eligible to vote early in person.

The 2026 General Election is scheduled for Tuesday, Nov. 3.

Additional election information, including voter resources, is available through the Allen County Election Board at allencountyinvoters.gov. Voters can also call the Election Board at 260-449-7329.

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