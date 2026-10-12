Gov. Mike Braun Encourages Hunters to Support Indiana Hunt for Hunger Program

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) — Indiana Gov. Mike Braun is encouraging hunters across the state to donate legally harvested deer through the state’s Hunt for Hunger program, an initiative that helps provide nutritious venison to Hoosiers facing food insecurity while covering processing costs for participating hunters.

The program, administered by the Indiana Department of Natural Resources Division of Law Enforcement, works with nonprofit partners to turn donated deer into ground venison that can be distributed to food banks, soup kitchens and food pantries throughout Indiana.

Hunters who participate can donate a legally harvested deer without paying the processing fees. The program provides grants to participating nonprofit organizations to cover those costs, helping ensure donated venison reaches families and individuals who need assistance.

“For many Hoosier hunters, sharing their hard-earned game with others is the best part of the hunting experience,” Braun said. “Indiana Hunt for Hunger gives hunters the opportunity to do just that, helping those throughout the state who are in need. I encourage all hunters to consider donating a harvested deer to Hunt for Hunger this year.”

The initiative offers hunters a way to help address food needs in their communities while making use of harvested deer that can provide a source of nutritious protein for people relying on food assistance programs.

According to the Indiana DNR, Hunt for Hunger provides grants to nonprofit partners, including Hoosiers Feeding the Hungry, the Dubois County Sportsmen Club and Hunters and Farmers Feeding the Hungry. Those grants pay meat-processing fees associated with deer donated through the program.

DNR Law Enforcement Director Col. Steve Hunter said the donation process gives hunters a straightforward way to support families across the state.

“Hunt for Hunger gives hunters a simple way to make a big difference,” Hunter said. “Each donated deer helps put nutritious food on the plates of families who need it.”

Participating in Hunt for Hunger begins with a legal deer harvest during Indiana’s hunting season. Hunters can then take their field-dressed deer to a participating processor, where the animal is processed into ground venison. The program covers the processing fees, meaning hunters do not have to pay out of pocket to donate their deer.

Once processing is complete, the venison is made available for distribution through nonprofit food assistance organizations. Participating Hunt for Hunger organizations notify food banks throughout Indiana when donated venison is ready to be collected from certified processors.

The food banks then distribute the meat to local soup kitchens and food pantries, where it can be provided to people and families experiencing food insecurity.

The program connects hunters, meat processors and nonprofit organizations in an effort to turn legally harvested deer into food for Hoosiers who might otherwise struggle to access nutritious meals.

Since Hunt for Hunger began in 2008, Indiana hunters have donated more than 500,000 pounds of venison through the initiative, according to the program’s information. That total represents a substantial contribution to food assistance efforts across the state over nearly two decades.

State officials are encouraging hunters to consider donating a deer this season as a way to support local communities. Because the program pays processing costs, hunters can contribute without taking on the expense typically associated with having a deer processed for meat.

Hunters interested in participating can find information about deer donations and a list of participating processors through the Indiana DNR’s Hunt for Hunger program at on.IN.gov/huntforhunger.

The program is administered by the DNR Division of Law Enforcement in partnership with participating nonprofit organizations and is intended to help direct donated venison to food banks and meal programs serving Hoosiers in need.