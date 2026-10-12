Michigan Infrastructure Falling Short as Flooding Risks Grow, Experts Warn

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WOWO) — Michigan’s existing infrastructure is not adequate to address flooding across the state, according to engineering and community planning experts who say increased rainfall, aging drainage systems and funding challenges are making it harder for communities to manage stormwater.

The concerns follow damaging spring storms in Mid-Michigan that brought flooding to local communities and renewed questions about whether existing drainage systems can handle increasingly difficult conditions.

Steve Roznowski, president and CEO of Spicer Group, a civil engineering, surveying and community planning firm, said additional funding will be necessary for communities to improve infrastructure and reduce flood damage.

“It really comes down to funding. Somebody’s got to step up and pay for it. Unfortunately, some of that falls back on the residents,” Roznowski said.

Experts say communities have several options for addressing the problem, including upgrading drainage infrastructure, reviewing building ordinances and revising local drain codes. However, those efforts can require significant financial commitments from local governments and property owners.

Roznowski said communities should take a broader approach to flood prevention instead of focusing only on repairs after damage occurs.

“So you have to think big picture, not just ‘hey, we have a problem, let’s fix it.’ What are the other options we can pursue? What are things we can do proactively to address the issues?” he said.

That approach could include evaluating how new developments affect stormwater runoff, identifying areas vulnerable to flooding and considering whether existing drainage systems need improvements to accommodate heavy rainfall.

Stacy Hissong, general counsel for the Michigan Association of County Drain Commissioners and an attorney with Fahey Schultz Burzych Rhodes, said educating homeowners about managing rainwater can also help communities limit runoff during storms.

She pointed to rain barrels and rain gardens as examples of measures residents can use to temporarily retain water before it enters drainage systems.

“Rain barrels are an excellent example. Rain gardens are another example to retain water. So, we hold it for a little bit of time during that big storm before it goes to the drain,” Hissong said.

These measures can help reduce the amount of water flowing into drains at once, although experts say they are only part of a broader response that may also require major infrastructure investments.

Hissong emphasized that funding remains central to determining how effectively communities can address flooding.

“Do we want to spend a little bit more money, or are we prepared to have flooding increase from what it is today?” she said.

Tim Daman, president and CEO of the Lansing Regional Chamber, said communities must also consider how drainage projects will be maintained over time.

He warned that infrastructure plans need to account for routine upkeep, rather than focusing exclusively on construction.

“If you’re doing something that’s a 100-year drain project, how are we building in routine maintenance?” Daman said.

Without a long-term maintenance plan, Daman said, infrastructure projects could eventually become a crisis rather than providing a lasting solution.

Experts also cautioned that natural waterways can limit what local and state officials can accomplish. Rivers and other bodies of water, including the Red Cedar River, can be especially vulnerable to flooding, creating challenges for surrounding communities.

Those geographic conditions mean that even infrastructure improvements may not eliminate flooding in every location. Officials and planners must consider the characteristics of individual waterways, surrounding development and the capacity of existing drainage systems when determining how to reduce risks.

The discussion highlights the competing demands facing Michigan communities as they weigh the costs of infrastructure upgrades against the potential consequences of recurring flood damage.

Experts say a combination of improved drainage systems, updated development rules, homeowner education and consistent maintenance could help communities better manage stormwater. However, they stressed that funding will remain a major factor in determining how quickly and effectively those measures can be implemented.

For communities that have already experienced flooding, the challenge is not simply repairing damage after a storm. It is determining what investments and planning decisions can reduce the likelihood and severity of future problems while ensuring infrastructure remains functional over the long term.