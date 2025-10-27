Grant County Detectives Recover $700K in Stolen Bitcoin Mining Equipment

GRANT COUNTY, Ind. (WOWO) — Grant County investigators helped recover a stolen shipment worth about $700,000 in Bitcoin mining machines — and even stopped another theft in the process.

The Sheriff’s Office says detectives began investigating earlier this month after “Your Choice Ever Best,” a local Bitcoin mining operation, reported a hijacked semi-trailer carrying 1,000 Bitcoin mining machines. Working with the J.E.A.N. Team Drug Task Force, Marion Police, and Chicago Police, investigators traced the stolen cargo to the Chicago area and carried out an undercover operation to recover it.

Sheriff Del Garcia says the operation was successful, and all 1,000 machines were safely recovered. During the same investigation, detectives also helped prevent the theft of $75,000 worth of frozen turkeys.

No arrests have been made yet, but Sheriff Garcia says the case involves international criminal participants and remains under investigation. He credited detectives for their “dedication and aggressive work” in tracking down the stolen cargo.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Grant County Sheriff’s Office, their local police department, or leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers at (765) 662-TIPS or the National Insurance Crime Bureau at 1-800-TEL-NICB.