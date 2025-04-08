April 8, 2025
YMCA Expanding To East Allen County

by David Scheie0
(Photo Supplied/YMCA)

NEW HAVEN, Ind. (WOWO) — New Haven will be home to the newest branch of the YMCA of Greater Fort Wayne as officials cut the ribbon tomorrow on the Three Rivers FCU Family YMCA in New Haven.

The Y just began operating and expanding programming in the Fitness Center at the New Haven Community Center on State Road 9-30 near Brookwood Drive.

Thanks to a donation from Three Rivers Federal Credit Union, the Y will be expanding group fitness classes, personal training and even youth programming including an upcoming summer day camp.

The ribbon cutting takes place at 10-30 at the 7500 State Road 9-30 East.

