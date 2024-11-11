Holcomb, INDOT award nearly $140M to improve roads

STATEWIDE (NETWORK INDIANA) – More than $139 million is going to more than 200 communities across Indiana to support local infrastructure projects through what is called the Community Crossings Matching Grant Program.

“Community Crossings has been an annual highlight over the years. The fact that nearly 14,000 miles of road and over 200 local bridges have been replaced or rehabilitated through this program since 2017 is simply astonishing, in addition to countless economic and quality of life benefits in hundreds of communities across Indiana,” said Indiana Governor Eric Holcomb.

Holcomb says this initiative has provided more than $1.8 billion in state matching funds for local road improvement projects since its start in 2016.

“Hoosiers depend on having well-maintained, function roadways. That’s why this matching grant is critical for locals to be able to keep up their infrastructure needs. For years, the Community Crossings program has provided communities of all sizes additional funding to complete critical road and bridge projects,” said State Representative Martin Carbaugh (R-Fort Wayne).

State Republican Representative Lindsay Patterson of Brookville agreed with Carbaugh and said the grants would “benefit our communities for years to come.”

The grants range from Adams County to Morgan County and beyond. The next call for projects opens in January.