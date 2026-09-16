Fort Wayne City Councilman Scott Myers returns after three-month absence

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) — Fort Wayne City Councilman Scott Myers returned to City Council Tuesday night after being absent from meetings for about three months.

Myers, who represents the city’s 4th District, attended his first council meeting since his June arrest in Jasper County on a charge of operating a vehicle while intoxicated endangering a person, according to WANE 15.

Myers declined an on-camera interview with WANE but addressed the council about his absence during Tuesday’s meeting.

City records show Myers was listed as absent from several council votes in recent weeks, including meetings on Aug. 25, Sept. 1 and Sept. 8.

The Fort Wayne City Council met Tuesday, Sept. 15, at Citizens Square. Council meetings are held on the first four Tuesdays of each month.

Myers remains listed as the 4th District representative on the city’s official council website.

To read the full report and watch Myers’ comments, go to WANE 15.