Gov. Braun announces automatic SNAP replacement for residents in disaster-area ZIP codes

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WOWO) — Hoosiers in designated ZIP codes across 19 Indiana counties will automatically receive replacement SNAP benefits following damage from the August storms and flooding.

Gov. Mike Braun’s office says the Indiana Family and Social Services Administration received federal approval Thursday for an Automated Mass Replacement waiver. The waiver allows the state to replace a portion of SNAP benefits for eligible households without requiring them to complete additional paperwork or contact FSSA.

Eligible replacement benefits will be added directly to EBT cards on or around Sept. 26.

The replacement amounts are based on when recipients originally received their SNAP allotments:

Benefits received Aug. 5-9: 60% replacement

Benefits received July 19-23: 30% replacement

Benefits received July 11-17: 15% replacement

The state estimates about 36,533 households will qualify, representing up to $10 million in federal assistance.

To qualify, a household’s primary residence must have been located in an eligible ZIP code on Aug. 11, 2026. Households that already received replacement benefits up to their maximum allotment will not receive additional benefits.

The 19 counties included in the waiver are:

Carroll

Dearborn

Decatur

Delaware

Fayette

Franklin

Hancock

Henry

Lake

LaPorte

Madison

Marion

Porter

Pulaski

Randolph

Rush

Tipton

Union

Wayne

The state also says Indiana is providing an additional 30 days of emergency hotel vouchers for residents displaced by the storms. The program is being funded through the Indiana Department of Homeland Security and Indiana Housing and Community Development Authority, with FEMA covering much of the cost.

Indiana has continued providing disaster assistance following the severe weather, flooding and tornadoes that began Aug. 11. FEMA individual assistance is currently available in designated counties, according to the Indiana Department of Homeland Security.