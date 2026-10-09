Steuben County residents weigh in on proposed casino ahead of November vote

STEUBEN COUNTY, Ind. (WOWO) — Steuben County residents gathered Thursday evening to discuss a proposed casino as voters prepare to decide whether casino gambling should be allowed in the county.

According to 21Alive, county officials held a public meeting to provide information about the proposal and allow residents to express their support or concerns ahead of the November referendum.

Supporters of the casino point to potential economic benefits, including job creation, increased tourism and additional revenue for local organizations.

On a county-backed website called “Where Fun Wins,” officials estimate the casino could create as many as 1,200 jobs.

Steuben County Tourism Bureau Executive Director June Julien said the project could help attract visitors throughout the year, particularly during the slower tourism months.

Julien said Steuben County currently attracts approximately 2.6 million visitors annually, but much of that activity is concentrated during the summer.

Some residents also expressed support for the potential financial benefits to local nonprofits and community organizations.

However, opponents raised concerns about the lack of information regarding possible casino locations and the potential social consequences of expanded gambling.

Resident Theresa Steele questioned why voters are being asked to approve casino gambling without knowing where a facility might be built. She also expressed concerns about gambling addiction and other potential problems associated with a casino.

The meeting provided an opportunity for residents on both sides of the issue to share their perspectives before the upcoming vote.

Steuben County voters will decide whether to authorize casino gambling in the county during the November election. A favorable referendum would not, by itself, guarantee construction of a casino, as additional state approvals would still be required.