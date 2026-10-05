Hundreds gather for Fort Wayne Walk to End Alzheimer’s

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) — Hundreds of people gathered at Parkview Field Saturday for the 2026 Walk to End Alzheimer’s, raising money for research and resources for people affected by the disease.

The annual event, organized by the Alzheimer’s Association, began with an opening ceremony before participants took on either a one- or two-mile route.

Participants carried colored Promise Flowers representing their connections to Alzheimer’s. Orange represented support for the cause, yellow represented caregivers, blue represented people living with the disease and purple honored those who have died from it.

The event also included opportunities to learn more about Alzheimer’s, along with photo areas and activities for children.

Organizers set a fundraising goal of $290,000 for this year’s Fort Wayne walk. More than $208,000 had been raised as of Saturday afternoon.

Money raised through the Walk to End Alzheimer’s supports research as well as care and support services for people living with the disease and their caregivers.

Although the Fort Wayne walk has concluded, organizers say fundraising will continue through the end of the year.