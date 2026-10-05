Junior Achievement volunteer honored after mentoring more than 32,000 students

Teresa Burkamp, 73, has volunteered with Junior Achievement for 35 years, visiting nearly 1,400 classrooms during that time. She continues to participate in the organization’s JA in a Day program, now using a mobility scooter to make her way through schools.

During a recent visit to Maplewood Elementary School, Burkamp worked with Ryann Hill’s third-grade class on an activity teaching students how cities function. Students planned their own community using model buildings while learning about topics including financial literacy, careers and entrepreneurship.

Junior Achievement of Northern Indiana says its programs are designed to help prepare students for the workforce by teaching financial literacy, career readiness and entrepreneurship.

Burkamp told WANE 15 that the excitement of the students has kept her volunteering over the years and that she hopes students leave her classroom visits believing they can accomplish their goals.

Junior Achievement will recognize Burkamp as a legacy volunteer with a statue unveiling Friday, Oct. 9, at 4:30 p.m. at JA Legacy Park.

The statue will feature a mother duck and eight ducklings, representing the thousands of children Burkamp has mentored.

JA Legacy Park is located on the Junior Achievement campus near Coldwater and Wallen roads in Fort Wayne. The park features sculptures and installations recognizing people and organizations that have contributed to Junior Achievement and the northeast Indiana community.