Hunters Urged To Donate Harvested Deer To Help Feed Hungry Hoosiers

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) — As deer hunting season continues across Indiana, state conservation officers are encouraging hunters to make a meaningful impact by donating harvested deer to help feed Hoosiers in need.

Through the Hunt for Hunger program, administered by the Indiana Department of Natural Resources (DNR) Division of Law Enforcement, hunters can donate legally harvested, field-dressed deer at no cost. The program covers all meat processing fees and distributes the venison to food banks, soup kitchens, and pantries across the state.

“Venison harvested through hunting is an important source of nourishment for Hoosier families,” said Col. Steve Hunter, director of DNR Law Enforcement. “Through Hunt for Hunger, hunters can donate a deer and expand that generous impact to even more Hoosiers in need across the state.”

Since the program began in 2008, more than 500,000 pounds of venison have been donated by Indiana hunters.

Hunt for Hunger works in partnership with nonprofit organizations such as Hoosiers Feeding the Hungry, the Dubois County Sportsmen Club, and Hunters and Farmers Feeding the Hungry. These groups help fund the processing of donated deer meat and coordinate with food banks to distribute the protein-rich venison to local families.

Participating in the program is simple:

Hunt and harvest a deer during legal hunting season. Take the field-dressed deer to a participating meat processor. The program pays for the processing—there’s no cost to the hunter. The venison is ground into burger and distributed to food banks.

Once processed, the meat is picked up by local food banks and distributed to agencies serving Hoosiers facing food insecurity.

To learn more about the program or find a list of participating processors, visit on.IN.gov/huntforhunger.