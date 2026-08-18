Huntington Humane Society Hosts Kitten Adoption Event at Fuller Plants

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) — The Huntington Humane Society teamed up with a local plant shop Saturday to help find homes for kittens rescued from a hoarding situation.

According to WANE-15, The adoption event was held at Fuller Plants in Fort Wayne. Ten kittens were brought to the event, each named after a different plant.

The kittens were among 22 rescued from one property several months ago during a trap-neuter-return effort.

Not all of the kittens were ready for adoption. Some are still recovering from illnesses or surgeries, while others are waiting to be spayed or neutered.

Two kittens found new homes during Saturday’s event.

The Humane Society said all 22 kittens were placed in foster homes after being rescued. The foster families helped the kittens recover, receive medications and become comfortable around people.

The organization is also reminding pet owners about the importance of spaying and neutering outdoor cats to help prevent unwanted litters and overcrowding in animal shelters.

Parsnip and her siblings are among the kittens still available for adoption.

Information about available animals can be found through the Huntington Humane Society’s website and social media pages.