National Fireworks Association expo returning to Fort Wayne with nightly demonstrations

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) — More than 1,000 people from across the country and around the world are expected in northeast Indiana next week for the National Fireworks Association’s 2026 Fall Expo.

The event is scheduled for Sept. 14-18 at the Grand Wayne Convention Center in Fort Wayne. The expo was last held in Fort Wayne in 2023.

More than 100 vendors will showcase products and services for fireworks retailers and other industry professionals. Organizers say safety education will be a major focus of the five-day event.

The expo will also include nightly fireworks demonstrations at Kruse Plaza in Auburn. Attendees will be transported from Fort Wayne to DeKalb County for demonstrations featuring 10 to 15 fireworks displays each night from Monday through Friday.

The public will have an opportunity to attend the Friday night demonstration.

The fireworks show will begin at 8 p.m. Friday, Sept. 18, at Kruse Plaza. Admission is $10 per car, with cash preferred.

Public parking will be in a grass field on the interstate side of the building. Organizers recommend attendees bring lawn chairs or blankets. There will be no public restrooms available at the event.

The National Fireworks Association represents fireworks manufacturers, importers and sellers and advocates for the pyrotechnic industry before federal lawmakers and regulators.

Organizers say the expo’s return is expected to bring visitors from across the U.S. and internationally, including representatives from China, to Fort Wayne and the surrounding area.