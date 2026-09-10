ACPL expands bilingual storytimes with new Mon-language program

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) — The Allen County Public Library is expanding its bilingual storytime offerings with a new program for families with Myanmar heritage.

The first Bilingual Mon Storytime will be held Saturday, Sept. 12, from 3 to 4 p.m. in the Main Library StoryScape.

The program is designed for children from birth through preschool and their families. It will feature a traditional Mon cultural story presented in both Mon and English.

ACPL Youth Services Coordinator Gabi Jauregui said the program will give Mon-speaking families an opportunity to hear their home language represented while helping children build early literacy skills in English.

The library said bilingual programming can also help immigrant and refugee families maintain connections to their culture and language while adjusting to a new community.

The Mon storytime builds on ACPL’s Spanish and German bilingual storytimes, which launched earlier this year.

All ACPL storytimes are free and open to the public, though advance registration is encouraged.

The current bilingual storytime schedule is available through ACPL’s events calendar.