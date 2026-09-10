New Technology Guides Visitors Through Fort Wayne Airport, Grand Wayne Center

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) — A new technology is helping visitors navigate two of Fort Wayne’s busiest facilities.

According to WANE-15, the GoodMaps app is now available at Fort Wayne International Airport and the Grand Wayne Convention Center, providing indoor maps and turn-by-turn directions through a mobile device.

The technology is designed to help both first-time visitors and longtime residents navigate the facilities, and can be especially useful for people with vision or hearing impairments, mobility challenges or those who do not speak English as their first language.

GoodMaps uses precise indoor mapping to provide real-time directions, helping users find destinations such as airport gates and locations inside the convention center.

The Grand Wayne Convention Center hosts more than 300 events each year and is one of the largest convention facilities in Indiana. Meanwhile, nearly one million passengers traveled through Fort Wayne International Airport in 2025.

Airport officials say the technology is another step toward making the airport more accessible and giving passengers greater confidence and independence while traveling.

GoodMaps was incorporated locally with support from the WindSwell Foundation, which supports people with intellectual, developmental and physical disabilities.

The GoodMaps app is available for download, and the airport also provides access to the technology through its accessibility webpage.