Allen County community donates more than $15,000 to Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) — The Allen County Public Library is thanking community members for supporting Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library following the country music icon and philanthropist’s death.

More than 500 children were registered for the program in the week following Parton’s death on Aug. 25, according to the Allen County Public Library.

The local program has also received more than $15,000 in donations made in Parton’s memory.

That includes $5,656 raised by local artist Grace Yencer, who sold 202 prints of an original Dolly Parton-inspired artwork called “Clear Blue Morning.” Yencer donated the profits to the local Imagination Library.

The prints were priced at $31, roughly the cost of providing one child with a full year of Imagination Library books.

Since the program launched in Allen County in 2024, nearly 12,000 children have been served. Enrolled children receive one free, age-appropriate book delivered to their home every month from birth until their fifth birthday.

The Allen County program is funded through community donations and matching state funds. The Allen County Public Library Foundation contributes about $10,200 each month, which is matched by the State of Indiana.

Library officials say continued community donations will be important as enrollment grows and the program works to serve every eligible child in Allen County.

People interested in supporting Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library of Allen County can donate through the Allen County Public Library’s website.