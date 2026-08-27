Idaho Abortion Ruling Could Have Implications for Indiana

INDIANA (WOWO) — A federal court ruling in Idaho could have implications for abortion restrictions nationwide, including in Indiana.

According to 21-ALIVE, U.S. District Judge B. Lynn Winmill ruled earlier this month that the 14th Amendment provides a narrow right for pregnant patients to obtain an abortion when a pregnancy could threaten their health, including their mental health.

The ruling is the first since the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade in 2022 to find that the Constitution provides a right to abortion access in certain circumstances.

The decision blocks enforcement of Idaho’s near-total abortion ban when an abortion is performed to protect a patient’s health. Idaho Attorney General Raúl Labrador has appealed the ruling to the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals.

The case could eventually reach the U.S. Supreme Court and potentially raise questions about how states can regulate abortions when a patient’s physical or mental health is at risk.

In Indiana, the state Supreme Court rejected a challenge to the state’s near-total abortion ban in May. Abortion providers argued the law’s health exceptions were too narrow to comply with the state constitution’s protections for life and liberty.

A separate case involving Indiana’s abortion ban and the state’s religious freedom law is ongoing. The Indiana Supreme Court is scheduled to hear arguments in that case September 10.

The Idaho ruling comes amid continued debate over health exceptions in states with abortion bans. Doctors in some states have said uncertainty over the laws can make it difficult to determine when they can legally intervene to protect a patient’s health.