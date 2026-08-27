Trump signs order renaming Lake Ontario as ‘Lake America’ in the United States

WASHINGTON (WOWO) — President Donald Trump has signed an executive order directing the U.S. government to refer to Lake Ontario as “Lake America.”

The order directs the Interior Department to update the lake’s name in the U.S. geographic naming system within 30 days.

The change applies to how the U.S. government identifies the lake. It does not require Canada to adopt the new name, and Canadian officials have not indicated they will do so.

Trump announced the move Thursday as tensions between the U.S. and Canada continue over trade. The U.S. recently imposed 50% tariffs on about $20 billion worth of Canadian goods after trade talks broke down. Canada has responded with tariffs on about $20 billion in American products, including steel, dairy products, appliances and farm equipment.

During the signing ceremony at the White House, Trump said the name change was not intended to send a specific geopolitical message, but criticized Canada over trade and military issues.

“We love the people of Canada,” Trump said, while criticizing the country’s government.

Lake Ontario is one of the five Great Lakes shared by the United States and Canada. Its name comes from a Huron Indigenous word meaning “lake of shining waters.” The Canadian province of Ontario was later named after the lake.

Canadian officials have pushed back on the proposed name. Nova Scotia Premier Tim Houston wrote on social media that “It’s Lake Ontario, buddy.”

Ontario Premier Doug Ford previously dismissed the possibility of a name change as “a lot of rhetoric.”

Trump made a similar move last year when he directed the U.S. government to use “Gulf of America” instead of “Gulf of Mexico.” The U.S. and Mexico continue to use different names for the body of water.

During Thursday’s signing, Trump also suggested other bodies of water could eventually be considered for renaming.

“So, if you think about it, we have a gulf and we have a lake. Now, all we need is an ocean,” Trump said, adding that the Atlantic or Pacific could potentially be renamed.