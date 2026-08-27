August 27, 2026
Local News

One Dead After Wrong-Way Crash on I-469 in Northeast Fort Wayne

by WOWO News0
A police light bar flashing red and blue against a dark night background

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) — One person is dead following a wrong-way crash on Interstate 469 in northeast Fort Wayne Wednesday afternoon.

The Allen County Sheriff’s Department says the crash happened around 1:30 p.m. when a Jeep coming from I-69 entered I-469 traveling in the wrong direction.

The Jeep eventually collided head-on with a work truck.

The driver of the work truck was taken to a hospital in serious condition and later died from their injuries.

The driver of the Jeep also suffered serious injuries and remains hospitalized.

I-469 was temporarily closed in both directions between Maplecrest Road and St. Joe Road following the crash. The roadway has since reopened.

The sheriff’s department issued a public safety alert shortly before 2 p.m., warning drivers to avoid the area near the 26-mile marker.

The crash remains under investigation. Authorities have not said whether alcohol was a factor.

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