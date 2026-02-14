Incoming Rain

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) — Rain is expected to fall again in Indiana that is supposed to arrive in Indiana from Saturday night into Sunday morning.

“We’re only looking at about a tenth to a quarter of an inch in most places. So it won’t be a lot, but it will at least be enough to hit the ground,” said Aaron Updike, meteorologist with the National Weather Service Indianapolis.

Updike says the southern portion of Indiana will have the best chance of seeing rain and lesser amounts the further north you go. Some places in central Indiana are still under extreme drought, according to the latest U.S. Drought Monitor.

“It’s most affecting areas like Kokomo and Muncie at this point,” said Updike.

Updike urges you to be careful if you are near a river or body of water because that is where there could be ice jams and areas of minor flooding when the rain arrives.

“As for temperatures, we are looking at highs in the low 50s for this weekend. As we get into next week, we could see 60 degree days,” said Updike.