Local Dessert Shop Joins Fort Wayne

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – A local business has joined Fort Wayne.

Moo-Over’s grand opening was on Saturday at its new West Jefferson Boulevard location in Covington Plaza.

The new dessert shop was founded in 2020 as a way to create dairy, gluten, egg, peanut and artificial dye-free desserts.

Now, after five years in Columbia City, the dessert shop has joined Fort Wayne, offering a larger space to benefit both production and guests.

Moo-Over’s business hours: