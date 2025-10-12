October 12, 2025
Local News

Local Dessert Shop Joins Fort Wayne

by Alyssa Foster0
Image by Aline Ponce from Pixabay

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – A local business has joined Fort Wayne.

Moo-Over’s grand opening was on Saturday at its new West Jefferson Boulevard location in Covington Plaza. 

The new dessert shop was founded in 2020 as a way to create dairy, gluten, egg, peanut and artificial dye-free desserts. 

Now, after five years in Columbia City, the dessert shop has joined Fort Wayne, offering a larger space to benefit both production and guests. 

Moo-Over’s business hours: 

  • Monday: Closed
  • Tuesday-Thursday, Sunday: 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. 
  • Friday, Saturday: 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.

