August 21, 2025
Indiana News

Indiana AG Todd Rokita Rejects Second Disciplinary Complaint Against Him

by David Scheie0
FILE - Indiana Attorney General Todd Rokita speaks during a news conference in Schererville, Ind., on Nov. 8, 2022. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings, File)

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WOWO) — The dispute arose from a news release issued by Rokita following a professional conduct investigation stemming from comments he made during a 2022 interview.

Rokita’s attorneys argue that his statements were consistent with the prior disciplinary agreement and affidavit.

Rokita maintains that the complaint is politically motivated and has asked the Indiana Supreme Court to dismiss the case.

The court has not yet scheduled arguments or issued a timeline for resolving the complaint.

Related posts

Arrest made in Steuben County murder case

Darrin Wright

Health Dept. issues air quality advisory

Darrin Wright

Distracted Driving Statistics

Kayla Blakeslee

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.