Study: Fasting Before Bed Could Protect Your Heart

CHICAGO, IL (WOWO) — Abstaining from food for at least three hours before bedtime could improve heart health, according to a study from Northwestern University. Researchers found that middle-aged and older adults who extended their overnight fast by two hours experienced lower blood pressure and more natural nighttime heart rate patterns. The intervention also improved daytime blood sugar control.

The study, published in the journal Arteriosclerosis, Thrombosis and Vascular Biology, followed 39 participants over nearly eight weeks, with 80% of the group being women. Participants either extended their overnight fast to 13 to 16 hours or maintained a habitual 11- to 13-hour fast, with lights dimmed three hours before sleep.

Researchers noted that the fasting participants’ hearts beat faster during daytime activity and slowed appropriately at night, a pattern associated with better cardiovascular health. The study authors emphasized the importance of aligning fasting with natural sleep-wake rhythms to optimize metabolism and heart function.

Dr. Daniela Grimaldi, research associate professor of neurology at Northwestern University Feinberg School of Medicine, said the pre-sleep fasting window was critical because it coincides with rising melatonin and the body’s transition toward sleep. Participants saw “meaningful improvements” in heart rate, blood pressure, and glucose metabolism without calorie restriction or weight loss.

Sleep expert Dr. Wendy Troxel of the RAND Corporation noted the study’s high adherence rate, suggesting the approach is feasible and could positively impact cardiometabolic health. The findings add to growing research linking circadian rhythms to cardiovascular well-being, which the American Heart Association now recognizes as one of its Life’s Essential 8 pillars for heart health.

The study’s authors plan to expand the research to larger trials and populations with conditions such as hypertension or diabetes. Limitations include the small sample size and high proportion of women, which may affect conclusions about gender differences.

Reporting for this story was provided by Fox News.