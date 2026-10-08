Indiana BMV Offices Rank Best in Nation in Nationwide Review Analysis

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WOWO) — Indiana’s Bureau of Motor Vehicles offices have received the highest average customer rating in a nationwide analysis of more than 1.2 million Google reviews of government motor vehicle offices.

The analysis by SEO Backlinks examined thousands of Google Maps listings for motor vehicle offices across the country and found Indiana locations had an average rating of 4.16 stars, the highest state average in the study.

The nationwide average was 3.8 stars according to the Indiana Capital Chronicle.

The analysis began with approximately 4,600 Google Maps listings for motor vehicle offices that had at least 50 reviews as of Monday. Researchers removed private registration and tag services, AAA locations, road-test sites and offices that had closed.

That left nearly 2,500 official state, county or contract motor vehicle offices across all 50 states and Washington, D.C., that had at least 100 reviews.

Indiana’s overall performance stood out even though no Indiana branch ranked among the 10 highest-rated individual offices.

The top 10 included offices in Florida, Oklahoma, North Carolina, Missouri, Colorado and Texas. The highest-rated individual location received a 4.96-star average based on 296 reviews.

Indiana’s statewide average was higher because of the combined performance of its BMV branches rather than a single standout location.

At the other end of the rankings, Louisiana accounted for five of the 10 lowest-rated offices in the analysis. The lowest-rated location had an average of just 1.95 stars from 521 reviews.

Missouri, North Carolina and Tennessee also had offices among the lowest-rated locations.

“Nobody expects to enjoy a trip to the DMV, but I didn’t expect the gap between the best and worst offices to be this big,” SEO Backlinks founder Oliver Weston said in a news release.

Weston said some of the highest-rated offices received reviews describing quick visits, with customers reporting they were finished within 10 or 20 minutes.

At lower-rated locations, he said reviewers frequently described spending much longer at the office, in some cases losing most of a day.

Weston recommended that customers check online reviews before deciding which branch to visit and make an appointment whenever that option is available.

Indiana’s BMV provides an online appointment system for a variety of services, including scheduling driving skills examinations.

Hoosiers can also check estimated wait times at BMV branches before making a trip. The agency’s branch tracker provides current wait-time information, indicates when the information was last updated and identifies nearby branches.

The review analysis does not mean every Indiana BMV visit receives a positive experience, and individual branch ratings can vary. The statewide figure reflects the combined average of the locations included in the study.

Still, the results put Indiana at the top of the national list when comparing average customer ratings among qualifying motor vehicle offices.

For Hoosiers planning a trip to the BMV, the analysis suggests checking a branch’s reviews and current wait time before leaving home, while making an appointment when possible.