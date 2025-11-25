November 25, 2025
The Lounge in Richmond Targeted for Fights, Illegal Substances

RICHMOND, Ind. (WOWO) — Richmond police arrested two men Friday following a search warrant at The Lounge, located at 1117 East Main Street. Authorities cited the establishment for ongoing criminal activity, including fights, disturbances, and possession of illegal substances.

A 53-year-old man was charged with four felonies and one misdemeanor, while a 38-year-old man faces two felony charges. Police emphasized that the arrests were part of ongoing efforts to hold businesses accountable for illegal activity.

Richmond Police Chief Kyle Weatherly said, “Criminal businesses don’t get a free pass here. We bring partners, resources, and shut it down,” underscoring the department’s focus on public safety and law enforcement collaboration.

