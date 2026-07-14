Indiana Lawmaker Eyes Legislation to Crack Down on AI-Powered Scam Calls

STATEWIDE (WOWO) – Scam calls aren’t just annoying anymore—they’re becoming increasingly sophisticated, and one Indiana lawmaker says it’s time to fight back.

Indiana State Representative Bob Morris says he plans to make robocalls, scam calls, and AI-generated phone scams a legislative priority when the General Assembly returns in January.

Speaking on Fort Wayne’s Morning News with Kayla Blakeslee, Morris said he regularly hears from Hoosiers frustrated by the growing number of fraudulent calls and texts targeting consumers.

“I sure do,” Morris said when asked whether he hears complaints from constituents. “It just bothers me because these people… there’s always a delay on the call.”

Morris said scammers are becoming increasingly convincing by using artificial intelligence to imitate real people. He believes lawmakers should explore ways to stop companies responsible for placing the calls and trace who purchases large blocks of phone numbers often used in robocall campaigns.

The state representative, who chairs the House Commerce, Small Business and Economic Development Committee, said while many telecommunications regulations fall under federal jurisdiction, he wants Indiana to examine what can be done at the state level.

Morris also warned that scammers are no longer relying solely on phone calls. He pointed to fraudulent text messages claiming drivers owe unpaid tolls and directing victims to fake government websites designed to steal personal and financial information.

He urged Hoosiers to be skeptical of unsolicited calls or texts asking for sensitive information.

“If someone calls you and is, quote, fishing for information, more than likely it’s a scam,” Morris said.

Morris also advised residents never to provide their Social Security number, home address or banking information over the phone, and never to wire money to someone they don’t know.

As he prepares legislation for the 2027 legislative session, Morris is encouraging Hoosiers to share ideas for combating scam calls and protecting consumers from increasingly sophisticated fraud.