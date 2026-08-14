Fort Wayne International Airport Completes East Terminal Expansion

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) — Fort Wayne International Airport has completed its East Terminal expansion and renovation, marking the final phase of the airport’s Project Gateway.

The $140 million project adds roughly 76,000 square feet of new space to the terminal. Existing areas that were not newly built were also renovated as part of the project.

The completion was marked with a ribbon-cutting attended by local leaders, including Congressman Marlin Stutzman and Allen County Commissioner Ron Turpin.

The expanded terminal now includes new food and beverage options from Hop River Brewing and Bon Bon’s Coffee Company, along with an outdoor patio for travelers.

The project also adds the Gateway Lounge, a membership-based space for business travelers.

Accessibility was another focus of the renovation. New features include mother’s rooms, sensory rooms and a service animal relief area.

Airport officials say completing Project Gateway will help support new flight routes and improved service, although no specific new routes have been announced.

A piece of locally inspired artwork is also expected to be installed in the baggage claim area this winter.