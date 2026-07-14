Dangerous Heat Advisory Issued for Northeast Indiana; Hotter Weather Ahead

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) — The National Weather Service has issued a Heat Advisory for much of northern Indiana from Noon until 8 p.m. Tuesday, with dangerous heat expected to continue through at least Thursday.

Forecasters say Tuesday’s high temperatures will climb into the 90 to 95-degree range, with heat index values reaching around 100 degrees during the afternoon. The advisory covers areas north of U.S. 24, including Fort Wayne and surrounding communities.

The hottest day of the week is expected to be Wednesday, when highs again reach the mid-90s and heat index values could climb to 100 to 105 degrees across much of Northeast Indiana. Warm and humid conditions are expected to continue into Friday.

The National Weather Service says the region faces a Moderate to Major Heat Risk, especially Wednesday, meaning the prolonged heat could affect anyone without adequate cooling or hydration. Older adults, young children, outdoor workers and those with chronic health conditions are at the greatest risk for heat-related illness.

Officials recommend taking several precautions during the heat wave:

Drink plenty of water, even if you don’t feel thirsty.

Wear lightweight, light-colored clothing.

Spend time in air conditioning or the shade whenever possible.

Never leave children or pets inside a parked vehicle.

Additional heat headlines could be issued later this week if the dangerous conditions persist. The National Weather Service plans to provide updated briefings as needed.