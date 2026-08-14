Allen County Superior Court Names New Family Relations Magistrate

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) — The Allen County Superior Court has named Andrew Schweller as its new magistrate for the Family Relations Division.

Schweller will succeed Magistrate Daniel Pappas, who is retiring in October after 13 years on the bench.

Schweller has spent more than 25 years working in the Allen County Prosecutor’s Office, with most of his career in the Child Support Division.

His experience in child support and family-related cases will carry over into his new role with the Superior Court’s Family Relations Division.

Schweller is scheduled to take the bench on November 2.

He will work with the Family Relations Division at the Allen County Juvenile Center, where the court handles cases involving family-related legal matters.