Indiana Police Arrest Michigan Home Invasion Suspect After Stolen Jeep Chase

NAPPANEE, Ind. (WOWO)— Police in Indiana have arrested a man accused of breaking into a Michigan home, assaulting an elderly man and stealing his vehicle before fleeing across state lines.

The arrest happened after Nappanee Police officers located a stolen Jeep connected to a Michigan home invasion investigation and pursued the suspect through northern Indiana.

Michigan State Police said troopers from the Mt. Pleasant Post began investigating a home invasion reported Saturday, July 11, at approximately 3 p.m. in Isabella County, Michigan.

Investigators said the suspect allegedly forced his way into a residence, assaulted an elderly man inside and stole the victim’s Jeep along with other personal belongings before leaving the area.

Authorities later provided information to law enforcement agencies in Indiana after the stolen vehicle was believed to be traveling through the region according to News10 Lansing.

Elkhart County Dispatch received information from Michigan State Police that the stolen Jeep was in the area of U.S. Highway 33 and County Road 50.

Nappanee Police said officers later located the vehicle early Sunday morning near U.S. 6 and Dogwood Road, west of the Elkhart County and Marshall County line.

Officers attempted a traffic stop, but police said the driver refused to stop, leading to a pursuit.

Investigators said the suspect drove through construction barricades near railroad tracks while attempting to escape. The pursuit ended when the suspect abandoned the Jeep and ran away on foot.

Police said K-9 Polaris tracked and apprehended the suspect, who was then taken into custody.

Authorities identified the suspect as Zakery Ripley.

Ripley is being held in the Marshall County Jail. Indiana court records show he faces charges including criminal mischief, possession of marijuana, resisting law enforcement by fleeing in a vehicle, leaving the scene of a crash and reckless driving.

In Michigan, Ripley faces six felony charges in Isabella County, according to court records. Those charges include attempted murder and home invasion.

Officials have not announced when Ripley will be extradited to Michigan or when he will appear for arraignment in Isabella County.

The investigation remains ongoing as authorities in both states continue working through the case.