Michigan DNR to Auction Nearly 100 State-Owned Properties Including Waterfront and Forest Land

LANSING, Mich. (WOWO)— Nearly 100 state-owned properties across Michigan will be available for purchase next month as the Michigan Department of Natural Resources prepares to hold an online auction featuring waterfront, forest and rural parcels.

The DNR auction will begin Aug. 4 and continue through Aug. 28, offering properties located across 12 counties throughout the state according to News10 Lansing.

Officials said the properties being sold are considered surplus state land, including parcels that are better suited for private ownership, particularly areas surrounded by privately owned property where public access or management may be limited.

The auction includes a variety of land types, including lakefront and riverfront parcels, wooded acreage and smaller properties that may appeal to recreational users or private buyers.

Among the properties available are waterfront parcels on Nepessing Lake near Lapeer, a small waterfront lot on Buckhorn Lake near Holly, and a 40-acre forested property near Mancelona.

The DNR said proceeds from the sales will not go into the state’s general fund. Instead, the money will be deposited into the Land Exchange Facilitation Fund, which is used to acquire other properties considered more valuable for public access, conservation and recreation.

“More importantly, the proceeds from our surplus land sales are deposited into the Land Exchange Facilitation Fund,” said Kerry Heckman, the DNR’s forest lands and special projects administrator. “Those dollars are specifically used to acquire other properties that are more usable by residents and visitors, protect important natural resources and provide accessible, quality recreation opportunities throughout the state.”

The department said future purchases funded through the program could help expand outdoor recreation opportunities, improve public access to natural resources and protect important areas across Michigan.

The DNR is providing additional information about available properties, auction rules and the bidding process through its website ahead of the Aug. 4 start date.

The online auction will remain open through Aug. 28, giving potential buyers several weeks to review properties and submit bids.