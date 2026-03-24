March 24, 2026
Indiana NewsLocal News

US 33 Construction Near Goshen Causing Traffic Delays

by Brian Ford0

GOSHEN, IND. (WOWO) A new road construction project is underway in Elkhart County, with drivers along U.S. 33 near Goshen advised to prepare for delays in the coming months.

Crews have begun work on a combined paving and sewer improvement project between Goshen and Dunlap, with construction expected to continue through September, according to WSBT-TV.

The project stretches along U.S. 33 from Glenmore Avenue to Pleasant Avenue and will be completed in phases rather than all at once. Work includes milling and paving the roadway, along with repairs and replacements to aging sewer drains.

Transportation officials say traffic will be maintained throughout construction, with one lane open in each direction. However, drivers should expect alternating lane closures as crews move between northbound and southbound lanes.

Officials note that no formal detours will be posted, meaning drivers who want to avoid construction will need to choose alternate routes on their own. Traffic patterns may shift frequently as work progresses in different sections of the corridor.

Some overnight work is also expected during the project, and drivers are being urged to remain alert in construction zones. Officials say while access through the area will remain open, motorists should be prepared for changing conditions and delays.

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