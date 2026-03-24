US 33 Construction Near Goshen Causing Traffic Delays

Crews have begun work on a combined paving and sewer improvement project between Goshen and Dunlap, with construction expected to continue through September, according to WSBT-TV.

The project stretches along U.S. 33 from Glenmore Avenue to Pleasant Avenue and will be completed in phases rather than all at once. Work includes milling and paving the roadway, along with repairs and replacements to aging sewer drains.

Transportation officials say traffic will be maintained throughout construction, with one lane open in each direction. However, drivers should expect alternating lane closures as crews move between northbound and southbound lanes.

Officials note that no formal detours will be posted, meaning drivers who want to avoid construction will need to choose alternate routes on their own. Traffic patterns may shift frequently as work progresses in different sections of the corridor.

Some overnight work is also expected during the project, and drivers are being urged to remain alert in construction zones. Officials say while access through the area will remain open, motorists should be prepared for changing conditions and delays.