Indiana Receives Federal Emergency Assistance After Severe Weather

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WOWO) – Indiana is receiving federal emergency assistance following widespread severe weather and flooding across the state.

Governor Mike Braun says President Donald Trump agreed to approve his request for a Presidential Emergency Declaration. FEMA later announced federal assistance is available to supplement state and local response efforts, with eligible emergency protective measures receiving 75% federal funding.

The storms have caused widespread flooding, power outages, road damage and damage to homes, businesses and infrastructure. Braun says five Hoosiers have died in weather-related incidents, including an 18-year-old whose body was recovered from the Mississinewa River on Saturday.

The federal assistance can help pay for water rescues, sandbagging, evacuations, shelters, emergency supplies, medical transportation and other response efforts. Officials say the aid could total up to five million dollars, although an exact amount has not been determined.

Indiana’s emergency operations center remains activated, with 72 National Guard personnel and 48 DNR officers assisting local response efforts. Officials expect recovery will take weeks.