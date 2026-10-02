October 2, 2026
Indiana NewsLocal News

Indiana reports 570 new jobs announced in September, GovParts announces Fort Wayne expansion

by WOWO News0
(Photo supplied / GovParts LLC)

INDIANAPOLIS (WOWO) — Indiana announced investments expected to create 570 new jobs in September, according to the Indiana Office of Commerce. The projects span advanced manufacturing, agbioscience and defense.

Among the announcements was a planned expansion by Fort Wayne-based defense contractor GovParts. The company plans to invest more than $3.4 million to move into a larger facility in Fort Wayne, with up to 20 new jobs expected.

Switzerland-based Givaudan also announced plans for a new production facility in West Harrison. The company plans to invest $215 million in a more than 78,000-square-foot facility in Dearborn County and create more than 250 jobs.

Amazon announced plans for a new 585,000-square-foot manufacturing facility in Greenwood. The company plans to invest more than $100 million and create 300 manufacturing and engineering jobs. The facility is expected to launch in 2028.

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