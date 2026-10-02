New section of Union Chapel Road Trail to be celebrated with ribbon cutting

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) — Fort Wayne Trails and its partners will celebrate the completion of a new section of the Union Chapel Road Trail with a ribbon-cutting ceremony Monday.

The event is scheduled for 2:30 p.m. Oct. 5 and is open to the public. The ribbon cutting will take place on the trail in front of Life Bridge Church.

The completed project adds 0.68 miles of trail between the Pufferbelly Trail and Coldwater Road, along with a new sidewalk connection from the trail to Maple Creek Middle School.

Future phases of the Union Chapel Trail are planned to eventually connect to Metea Park and the Cedar Creek Parks Trail.

The construction cost for the current phase was $474,880.

Attendees are asked to park at Life Bridge Church, 12719 Corbin Road in Fort Wayne.

Fort Wayne Trails says there are currently more than 164 miles of trails in Allen County.