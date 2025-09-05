Indiana Sees Third Straight Year of Improved School Attendance

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – More Indiana students are showing up for class, as statewide chronic absenteeism continues to decline for the third year in a row.

According to new data, chronic absenteeism — defined as missing 10% or more of the school year, or about three and a half weeks — dropped to 16.7% during the 2024-2025 school year. That’s down 1.1 percentage points from the year before and a 4.4-point improvement since 2022, when absenteeism topped 21%. Still, officials say there’s work to be done to reach pre-pandemic levels of 10.6%.

“As states across the nation struggle with chronic absenteeism, in Indiana, we continue to make positive progress,” said Governor Mike Braun. “This is made possible through our parents and educators across the state who continue to work together to best support each learner… and improve educational and lifelong outcomes.”

Some student groups that were hit hardest academically after the pandemic are making the fastest progress:

Black students: down 1.6 percentage points

Hispanic students: down 1.2 percentage points

Students receiving free or reduced-price meals: down 1.7 percentage points

Other highlights from the report include:

Nearly 800 Indiana schools now have absenteeism rates below 10%, up from fewer than 700 last year.

At the same time, 78 schools still report absenteeism rates above 50%.

High school remains the biggest challenge, with nearly one in three seniors missing too much class time.

Education leaders say the data show why attendance matters. Chronically absent students are less likely to read at grade level by third grade, master key math and English skills, or graduate prepared for college or careers.

“The data is clear: regular student attendance is vital,” said Indiana Secretary of Education Dr. Katie Jenner. “While it’s encouraging to see statewide absenteeism rates improve for three straight years, we know there is still more to be done. Together, we must continue to elevate the value of education and the direct link between attendance and long-term success.”