The Weekender

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – The Fort is never boring, but especially not this weekend. Let’s get right into it.

Tourist in Your Own Hometown returns for another year this Sunday, and it is a Fort Wayne staple. Grab a passport for free at select Kroger’s and Old National Bank’s and gain free admission to any or all participating attractions. The list of participants is here. One passport is good for an entire party.

Just north of Fort Wayne, in Grabill, is the Grabill Country Fair from September 5 to September 6. The fair started in 1973 and highlights Amish heritage.

Grab your friends, an Uber, and a sweatshirt, and head to the Headwaters Park pavilions for the ‘Brewed IN the Fort’ Craft Beer Festival this Saturday. This festival is dedicated to promoting and celebrating locally crafted products, including Indiana beers and ciders, as well as Fort Wayne’s food and entertainment. Draw straws on who has to stay sober and drive, and drink responsibly. This event is 21+.

Celebrate the end of summer with us at Jefferson Pointe’s End of Summer Bash—a fun-filled, two-part event for all ages!

DAYTIME (3–6 PM)

Head to Center Court near the fountain for family-friendly fun featuring a live DJ, free face painting & balloon twisting, bounce house, inflatable axe throwing, a bubble foam party (at 3 PM & 5 PM), and a tasty food truck lineup! Event waivers are required for some activities.

NIGHTTIME (8:30–11:30 PM)

Bring your blankets and chairs for an outdoor movie under the stars on the green space by the theater. We’re showing Lilo & Stitch (Live-Action 2025) starting around dusk.

If you’re also counting down the days until it’s appropriate to call it “spooky season,” The Bell Mansion is the place to be on Saturday. Check out the gorgeous historic building spanning 15,000 sq ft and listen to ghost stories along the way. Tickets are $25, and you can purchase them here.

Maybe you’re up for a road trip and don’t exactly want summer to end. Grab the family and hop in the car for the 5-hour drive up to the beautiful Traverse City, Michigan, for the International Fireworks Championship. Teams from six nations — Canada, China, Poland, Portugal, Serbia, and the US — will compete at Turtle Creek Stadium, where the Traverse City Pit Spitters usually play. This won’t be your usual baseball field fireworks show; however, these are 15-minute ‘pyromusical’ shows. This means each show will be timed with music, ensuring a fun experience for everyone involved.

With fall weather settling over the region, make sure to get out and enjoy it. Drive safely and responsibly, and have fun!