Indiana Soldier’s Murder Leads to UCMJ Conviction

FORT LEONARD WOOD, MO (WOWO) A soldier stationed at Fort Leonard Wood, Missouri, has been convicted of murdering an Indiana Army sergeant following a military trial.

According to CBS News reporting on the court-martial, 22-year-old Specialist Wooster Rancy was found guilty of murder and two counts of obstruction of justice in violation of the Uniform Code of Military Justice. The conviction stems from the death of Sergeant Sarah Roque of Ligonier, Indiana.

Investigators say Roque’s body was discovered inside a dumpster at Fort Leonard Wood in October 2024, prompting a base-wide investigation that led to Rancy’s arrest. Military prosecutors argued Rancy attempted to interfere with the investigation following Roque’s death.

Roque was a graduate of West Noble High School and served in the U.S. Army as a mine dog handler. According to information included in the case file cited by CBS News, she received multiple service honors during her military career.

Sentencing in the case will be determined under military justice procedures.