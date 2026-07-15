Indiana State Employees to Receive Bonuses of Up to $2,500 Under Gov. Mike Braun Plan

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind.(WOWO) — Thousands of Indiana state employees could receive a financial boost later this month after Gov. Mike Braun announced one-time bonus payments of up to $2,500 for eligible workers.

The bonuses will be included in employees’ July 29 paychecks and are part of the Braun administration’s effort to reward state workers while highlighting cost-saving measures implemented across state government.

Under the plan, full-time state employees hired on or before Jan. 13, 2025, will receive a one-time bonus of $2,500. Eligible part-time employees hired by the same date will receive $1,250.

Employees hired after Jan. 13, 2025, will receive prorated bonus payments based on their hire date according to the Indiana Capital Chronicle.

Braun said the bonuses are tied to his administration’s efforts to reduce government spending and operate state government with a greater focus on efficiency.

According to the governor’s office, the payments reflect savings generated through cost-cutting initiatives while recognizing the work of state employees who provide services across Indiana.

The one-time bonuses are expected to appear in eligible employees’ July 29 paychecks.