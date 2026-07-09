Indiana State Police complete more than 8,700 commercial vehicle inspections in June enforcement effort

The Lead Off

Indiana State Police Commercial Vehicle Enforcement Division completed 8,736 commercial vehicle inspections during a monthlong enforcement period.

Inspectors reported hundreds of driver and vehicle violations, including 257 overweight violations and 39 oversize violations.

The division also partnered with the Commercial Vehicle Safety Alliance on a human trafficking awareness initiative targeting the commercial vehicle industry.

ISP reports commercial vehicle enforcement statistics for June 2026

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WOWO) The Indiana State Police Commercial Vehicle Enforcement Division reported more than 8,700 commercial vehicle inspections and hundreds of violations during its latest enforcement period.

From May 15 through June 15, 2026, ISP’s Commercial Vehicle Enforcement Division conducted inspections and compliance checks focused on commercial motor vehicle safety, equipment requirements, driver regulations and state transportation laws.

The division is responsible for enforcing state and federal regulations involving commercial motor vehicles, including safety inspections, compliance reviews, hours-of-service requirements and vehicle equipment standards.

Thousands of commercial vehicle inspections completed

During the enforcement period, ISP Commercial Vehicle Enforcement reported:

Total commercial motor vehicle inspections completed: 8,736

Out-of-service drivers: 476

Out-of-service vehicles: 524

Commercial vehicle inspectors conduct roadside inspections to identify safety concerns and ensure carriers comply with transportation regulations.

Inspectors report size and weight violations

ISP Commercial Vehicle Enforcement also monitors compliance with Indiana’s size and weight laws.

During the reporting period, officers recorded:

Oversize violations: 39

Overweight violations: 257

The division works to ensure commercial carriers meet registration requirements and comply with fuel tax obligations.

Division participates in human trafficking awareness initiative

ISP Commercial Vehicle Enforcement partnered with the Commercial Vehicle Safety Alliance for a Human Trafficking Awareness Initiative held June 1 through June 5, 2026.

The initiative focused on educating commercial motor vehicle drivers about signs of human trafficking and the role the transportation industry can play in reporting concerns.

During the campaign, ISP commercial vehicle enforcement units spoke with commercial drivers during roadside inspections and distributed educational materials from Truckers Against Trafficking, now known as TAT.

The effort was conducted across North America and was coordinated as an additional awareness initiative connected to the commercial transportation industry.

Commercial vehicle safety efforts continue

ISP said the Commercial Vehicle Enforcement Division’s work supports efforts to maintain safe travel conditions across Indiana.

The division’s responsibilities include commercial vehicle inspections, crash investigations involving commercial vehicles, compliance reviews and Indiana’s annual school bus inspection program.

Enforcement program moves forward

Indiana State Police Commercial Vehicle Enforcement Division will continue conducting inspections and compliance activities as part of ongoing commercial transportation safety efforts.

The division’s work supports the state’s public safety goals for drivers, workers and travelers throughout Indiana.

The Takeaway